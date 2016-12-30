An NHL Rookie Waited 10 Years To Get Revenge On Alex Ovechkin For A Childhood Grudge

#NHL
12.30.16 6 hours ago

New Jersey Devils on Twitter

Miles Wood, despite his name that is perfectly suited for a porn career, is a 21-year-old rookie forward on the New Jersey Devils. But before he was a professional athlete living the dream, he was a boy who wanted one thing more than anything else — an autograph from Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin.

Randy Wood, Miles’ dad and a former NHL player that also has a pretty good name for porn acting, told the story of young Miles sending Ovechkin a letter requesting an autograph along with a hockey card and a self-addressed, stamped envelope. According to Randy, the letter from Miles was more threatening than bashful.

“If you don’t sign this and send it back to me, when I make it to the NHL, I’m going to give you a big body check.”

Ovechkin never returned the card with an autograph.

Whether that rejection fueled Miles to make the NHL to seek revenge against Ovechkin is mere speculation, but he got that opportunity Thursday night. The Devils beat the Capitals 2-1 in a shootout, although it does not appear that Wood delivered any sort of body check to Ovechkin. But when Ovechkin got wind of the story, he had fun with it.

It reads, “Take it easy tonight!!!” and since Wood did not murder Ovechkin in what would have been an amazing long con in a plot to exact revenge for childhood trauma, I guess he did take it easy. Ovechkin even posed for a picture with Wood while on his way to a hot tub-centric orgy in 1976, apparently, and apologized for the oversight.

This is a good lesson for the kids. If you don’t get that autograph from your favorite whatever, use it as fuel to get to a place where you can destroy that person at their own game. This can work for sports, battles of bands and maybe even in medicine, as you can cure something before that jerk doctor who didn’t autograph your surgical mask when you were 7 years old.

(New Jersey Devils on Twitter)

TOPICS#NHL
TAGSALEX OVECHKINNEW JERSEY DEVILSNHLWASHINGTON CAPITALS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 day ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP