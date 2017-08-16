The Brewers Held A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Night At The Ballpark And It Got Weird

08.16.17 3 hours ago

Brewers on Twitter

The Brewers hosted Game of Thrones night in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The team hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates, with the goal being to make the visiting team “bend the knee” and also get in some great branding synergy all at once.

There’s something charming about Star Wars nights in baseball, which basically every team does these days. Have a passionate group of Star Wars cosplayers do some fighting on the field after the game, let kids bring their own lightsabers. Get crazy with it. It’s fun!

But something about Game of Thrones feels too recent to be whimsical just yet. Everyone seemed to have fun, but I’m just mostly weirded out by the whole thing. This isn’t even nostalgia at play here, just the immediate referencing of a show currently on air.

The in-game media included photoshopped versions of Brewers players mashed up with ‘Game of Thrones’ characters. It was mostly unsettling. For example, this is not what Travis Shaw looks like.

