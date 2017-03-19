UFC's Michael Bisping On His Dream Opponent

A Fighter Got Hit So Hard He Put The Ref In A Rear Naked Choke

#MMA #UFC
03.19.17 1 hour ago
Subscribe to UPROXX

Mixed martial arts is still evolving as a sport, trying to find the sweet spot in a unified ruleset that’s only about fifteen years old. This year we saw various changes come down from various athletic commissions to change the way a downed fighter is considered “down” and now fighters can’t stick their fingers out to gauge distance lest they poke their opponent in the eye. Those are good, marginal changes to the rules. They were needed. But, there’s room to improve, and there’s one rule change that’s been absent from any commission discussions — the official recognition of fighter on referee bonus matches that takes place once every thousand fights or so. These should be added to both the fighter and referee’s record.

We know the ref vs. fighter bout is rare and can happen under a variety of circumstances, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be embraced completely. In this particular case, we see Ryse Brink punch his opponent, Joseph Nehm, so hard, he’s sent into a sideways dimension in which the ref is his new opponent. In said dimension, he racks up the W quickly with a slick rear naked choke the ref never saw coming.

When it’s all said and done, Nehm is 1-1 on the night, and he has redeemed himself, if only a little.

(Via Stars And Strikes MMA)

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSKNOCKOUTMMAUFC
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 5 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP