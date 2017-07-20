An MMA Fighter Got Choked Unconscious Then Woke Up And Won By Knockout

Nashkho Galaev choked out in 1R KOs Denis Mutsnek in 2R #ACB64 pic.twitter.com/FHU99lNljN — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) July 19, 2017

Mixed martial arts and pro wrestling share a deep pedigree. We know that shoot wrestling in the Japanese promotion RINGS gave way to MMA fights which were popularized in Pancrase, which led to the UFC and now we’re here, with cage fighting a mainstream sport. But despite the similarities between pro wrestling and some MMA training over the years (salute, Stu Hart), fans don’t often see pro wrestling clichés play out in the cage. At ACB 64 in Antalya, Turkey, they did.

In the first round of their bantamweight fight, Nashkho Galaev was choked unconscious by opponent Denis Mutsnek. You can see him go limp for a second, and the ref even checks the arm. Then, he rallies, possibly puffs out his cheeks, inspired by the legions of little Galaevmaniacs that are saying their prayers and taking their vitamins in the crowd, then comes back for the knockout win in the second round.