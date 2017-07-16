Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz have delivered fight fans one of the best low-key trilogies in MMA over the last few years, with Campos now taking the rubber match in a bloodbath that people are calling the Fight of the Year at Bellator 181. Michael Johnson vs. Justin Gaethje still takes the FOTY nod from me, but Campos/Girtz three brought about possibly the most amazing thing from combat sports this year — a sportswear stigmata. A cut that somehow came out looking like one of the most iconic logos in all of sports history…

A gash in Girtz’s forehead that looks almost exactly like Michael Jordan’s Jumpman logo.

Take a look for yourself. Once you see, you cannot unsee: