This Astonishingly Brutal Head Kick Could Be 2017’s Knockout Of The Year

11.25.17 18 mins ago

In the history of MMA, there have been some truly astonishing head kick knockouts. Mirko Cro Cop’s resumé is a listicle of stunning head kick finishes (both on the giving and receiving end), and every promotion has a pantheon of exquisite finishes to draw highlight reel #knockoutcontent from. But, as we’re reminded week after week, it’s the independent promotions out there that will consistently produce some of the wildest highlights ever seen.

Ladies and gentleman, this 2017 has been an underrated year when it comes to finishes, but Golden Ticket Fight Promotions’ Samuel Ilnicki knockout of Solomon Rogers could be the best of 2017.

Just watching the replay, you can see Ilnicki went for the head kick with almost reckless abandon, throwing it as hard as he can. It connects on the chin of Rogers, who immediately shuts off, hangs for a brief moment (after violently being thrown back for a nanosecond), then he slowly falls to the ground. Ilnicki looks concerned, knowing that his powerful kick probably just did some serious damage.

There are instances in which perfect technique slips through good defense and finishes a fight, but this is a fighter throwing a hellacious kick to an opponent that leaves themselves wide-open, bent down and ready to take the kick like their head was a golf ball and his opponent’s leg was the club. The result is unforgettable.

