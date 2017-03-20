What's Next For Ronda Rousey?

An MMA Fighter Had To Be Told His Foot Was Pointing In The Wrong Direction After A Horrible Fall

#MMA
03.20.17 19 mins ago

HKFC

We’ve seen that in the heat of battle, just about anything can happen, and as long as a fighter is conscious, they will keep working towards victory. Cuts, bruises, broken hands, and broken faces are all the name of the game in MMA, but it’s tough to bite down on a mouthpiece and continue on when your foot is bent at a 90-degree angle while you have another fighter in your guard.

That’s what happened to fighter Vyron Phillips at Hard Knocks Fighting Championship 54. In the second round, he took a knee from his opponent and fell back awkwardly on his foot, heel to ass, and shattered his ankle. Usually, fighters notice when this type of thing happens, but Phillips scrambles away and brings the opposing fighter into his guard, where the referee has to let him know that the fight is done. Let’s take a look:

*Warning* This is graphic. It’s just… Not good.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA
TAGSMMA
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP