Behold: The Worst Spinning Kick In The History Of MMA

Houston saw unexpected history play out when Nikolay Veretennikov met Clovis Hancock in the Legacy Fighting Alliance cage Friday night. Before the AXS TV battle that would change lives forever, Veretennikov and Hancock were unknown newcomers to the sport. But, after this capoeira kick by Hancock, both men (mostly Hancock) would be etched into the halls of MMA lore, never to escape. This is, without a doubt, the worst spinning kick of all time.

Please watch. Astonishing.