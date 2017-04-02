#ACB56 – That knee! Nashkho Galaev KO’s Mikhail Syrbu in 1R. Listen to the sound! pic.twitter.com/bHNBqVitUy — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) April 1, 2017

The best part of Saturday afternoon is the weird and hard-hitting European fight leagues that feature segments of high-level dancing. Week in and week out, these Euro leagues deliver highlights, lowlights, and pound for pound produce enough action that Twitter timelines sharing their videos are more entertaining than the UFC’s later in the evening.

How can the UFC top ninjas dancing? Look at the ninjas dancing. Look at them:

Thanks to MMA Twitter aficionados Caposa and Jolassanda, every weekend is a joy. Not only do we get to watch those ninjas do their thing, we’re able to enjoy some ridiculous replays from finishes that are happening all over Europe, Taiwan, China and elsewhere.