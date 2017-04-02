Top 5 UFC Fights

You Can Hear This Perfectly-Timed Knee To Skull Knockout Echo Through The Arena

04.02.17

The best part of Saturday afternoon is the weird and hard-hitting European fight leagues that feature segments of high-level dancing. Week in and week out, these Euro leagues deliver highlights, lowlights, and pound for pound produce enough action that Twitter timelines sharing their videos are more entertaining than the UFC’s later in the evening.

How can the UFC top ninjas dancing? Look at the ninjas dancing. Look at them:

Thanks to MMA Twitter aficionados Caposa and Jolassanda, every weekend is a joy. Not only do we get to watch those ninjas do their thing, we’re able to enjoy some ridiculous replays from finishes that are happening all over Europe, Taiwan, China and elsewhere.

The New Cast Of 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Isn't Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA's First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17
How The Spice Girls' Legacy Of 'Girl Power' Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17
