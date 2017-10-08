Another view of that insane kick KO by Hussam Qashou at Wawan MMA @MMA_Kuwait pic.twitter.com/QtIgnr8qD8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 7, 2017

In 1964, United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart described pornography, in the landmark case on obscenity in Jacobellis v. Ohio, by saying “I know it when I see it.” The same line of logic can be placed on the Knockout of the Year. Sadly, due to politics and exposure, the KOTY will likely come from the UFC. But we’ll know in our hearts that Hussam Qashou deserves the honor for knocking out his opponent from his back at MMA Kuwait.

Let’s discuss further.

In many, many years of watching MMA, I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a strike like this land. Sure, we saw Mousasi knock out a diving Jacaré Souza with an up-kick, but this guy was in a wholly dominant position standing over Qashou, only to get caught totally flush on the chin. He was out before he hit the ground. It’s impressive.