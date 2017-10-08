The Knockout Of The Year Is A Fighter Head Kicking His Opponent Into Oblivion From Off His Back

#MMA #UFC
10.07.17 1 hour ago

In 1964, United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart described pornography, in the landmark case on obscenity in Jacobellis v. Ohio, by saying “I know it when I see it.” The same line of logic can be placed on the Knockout of the Year. Sadly, due to politics and exposure, the KOTY will likely come from the UFC. But we’ll know in our hearts that Hussam Qashou deserves the honor for knocking out his opponent from his back at MMA Kuwait.

Let’s discuss further.

In many, many years of watching MMA, I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a strike like this land. Sure, we saw Mousasi knock out a diving Jacaré Souza with an up-kick, but this guy was in a wholly dominant position standing over Qashou, only to get caught totally flush on the chin. He was out before he hit the ground. It’s impressive.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSKNOCKOUTMMAUFC

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP