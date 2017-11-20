This Could Be The Fastest Body Shot Finish In MMA History

11.19.17 60 mins ago

Beyond his UFC title, 28-4-1 record, and expansive career as one of the most entertaining color commentators in MMA history, Bas Rutten can hang his hat on the fact that he’s the guy who has been pushing the importance of body shots for over the last decade. The liver shot KO is a unicorn finish in combat sports, a button not unlike the chin that will just turn someone off when it’s hit in the proper manner.

It’s also a shot that isn’t easily landed, especially to start a fight. But at KOTC in Buffalo, this fighter landed a perfect lead leg kick to the liver as soon as the bell rang. A somewhat risky thing to do considering the potential for being taken down. You can see it smack his opponent, then the trademark pain from a liver shot kicks in after a few seconds, crumpling the fighter and ending the match.

Take a look:

