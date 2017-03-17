People Are Really Mad Online About Monopoly Replacing Three Classic Game Tokens

03.17.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

AP

Monopoly made it official on Friday, announcing that the thimble, boot and wheelbarrow were out as game tokens and would be replaced by a rubber duck, T-Rex and penguin. Now, some of you may be saying, “big deal, some pieces are different,” but you clearly underestimate how much people care about the sanctity of Monopoly tradition.

Twitter exploded on Friday morning with angry tweets about how it was ridiculous that Monopoly, a board game about purchasing fake real estate because you rolled some dice, would deviate from tradition and remove such treasured, iconic figures as the thimble, boot and wheelbarrow. Monopoly is serious business, folks, and don’t you ever forget it.

Let’s take a look at the many people that were mad online about a board game changing pieces. We’ll get to those that want to cling to the nostalgia of playing Monopoly in their youth, but first we must examine the people that dropped extremely woke Monopoly takes. This wasn’t just updating pieces to make a game more fun. No, this was taking away symbols of the working class, further pushing the blue-collar man to the periphery of American existence.

Around The Web

TAGSMONOPOLY
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP