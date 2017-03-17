AP

Monopoly made it official on Friday, announcing that the thimble, boot and wheelbarrow were out as game tokens and would be replaced by a rubber duck, T-Rex and penguin. Now, some of you may be saying, “big deal, some pieces are different,” but you clearly underestimate how much people care about the sanctity of Monopoly tradition.

Twitter exploded on Friday morning with angry tweets about how it was ridiculous that Monopoly, a board game about purchasing fake real estate because you rolled some dice, would deviate from tradition and remove such treasured, iconic figures as the thimble, boot and wheelbarrow. Monopoly is serious business, folks, and don’t you ever forget it.

Let’s take a look at the many people that were mad online about a board game changing pieces. We’ll get to those that want to cling to the nostalgia of playing Monopoly in their youth, but first we must examine the people that dropped extremely woke Monopoly takes. This wasn’t just updating pieces to make a game more fun. No, this was taking away symbols of the working class, further pushing the blue-collar man to the periphery of American existence.