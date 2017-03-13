A Good Moose Chased A Terrified Snowboarder Down A Mountain

03.13.17 2 hours ago

I’ve never been snowboarding or skiing, but that’s only because doing anything outside during the winter is dumb unless it involves drinking beer in a parking lot before a big sports game. But if someone had told me you could snowboard alongside a majestic moose out for its morning jog, I’d have done this years ago.

The overly hashtagged caption on this video says, “That time a #moose chased @shamey08 and I down the run.” I feel this portrays the moose, the most Canadian of animals and therefore the most polite, in a negative light. It’s not chasing these people; it’s simply encouraging them like people who run alongside Tour de France competitors. If that moose was truly chasing this woman, the video would have ended horrifically.

When the woman stops, the moose just keeps on trucking. Maybe he’s training for a marathon or a big moose fight like in Rocky V. Maybe there was a big moose combine event and the moose was working on getting his 40 time down. Or maybe the moose was showing off for the woman, like in some ski movie. You know. That ski movie with the endearing moose.

This was a good moose. And he won the race.

Around The Web

TAGSMOOSEskiingsnowboarding
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP