The Fight Scenes From The Original ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie, Ranked

05.19.17 2 hours ago

Warner Bros.

Let’s get this out of the way right now: Mortal Kombat is a terrible movie. Awful. Garbage. The only real metric by which it could be considered “successful” or even “good” is when watched back-to-back with its sequel, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Which I did. Ask me why later.

Really, the problem is twofold. In addition to having a story that somehow feels thinner than the game that inspired it, there isn’t a single character in Mortal Kombat that appears capable of punching their way out of an orphanage with a no returns policy. (Is that the saying?) For a movie comprised almost entirely of fight sequences, Mortal Kombat’s fight sequences SUCK. They suck so hard, you guys.

They suck so hard that I decided to rank them from least sucky to Liu Kang vs. Sub-Zero. Take a guess at which fight I hated most.

Around The Web

TAGSmortal kombatMortal Kombat (1995 Film)

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 week ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP