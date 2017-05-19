The Fight Scenes From The Original ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie, Ranked

Warner Bros.

Let’s get this out of the way right now: Mortal Kombat is a terrible movie. Awful. Garbage. The only real metric by which it could be considered “successful” or even “good” is when watched back-to-back with its sequel, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Which I did. Ask me why later.

Really, the problem is twofold. In addition to having a story that somehow feels thinner than the game that inspired it, there isn’t a single character in Mortal Kombat that appears capable of punching their way out of an orphanage with a no returns policy. (Is that the saying?) For a movie comprised almost entirely of fight sequences, Mortal Kombat’s fight sequences SUCK. They suck so hard, you guys.

They suck so hard that I decided to rank them from least sucky to Liu Kang vs. Sub-Zero. Take a guess at which fight I hated most.