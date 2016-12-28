The Most Insane Poker Hands Of 2016 Will Make You Never Want To Gamble Again

12.28.16 1 day ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

We’re no longer in poker’s golden age of the mid-2000’s, but the game still has the potential to thrill and captivate us. While Chris Moneymaker’s win in the 2003 World Series of Poker may have inspired us all to get in the game, this compilation might just have the opposite effect. When you see all the unbelievable ways in which a perfectly-played hand can go wrong, why would you ever want to risk money on the game again?

Take the epic that starts at the 5:57 mark, a hand that starts out between Valentin Vornicu, Shaun Deeb and James Obst. Deeb and Obst both have great chances at straights, but Vornicu flops top two pair. As the turn comes, Obst gets a flush with a chance for a straight flush, but Vornicu gets a full house. Any way you slice it, Obst has a great hand with a chance for an all-timer, but it just is never good enough, and Vornicu takes him for nearly a million dollars’ worth of chips. The sickest part of it is that Obst had to be pretty sure he was beaten, but how do you just walk away from a flush?

Poker can be torture to play, but it is sure fun to watch when it’s this nuts.

TAGSPOKERWORLD SERIES OF POKER

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 hours ago
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 6 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP