Muhammad Ali’s Son Was Detained By Homeland Security Again After Speaking With Congress

03.10.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Muhammad Ali’s son, Muhammad Ali Jr., was detained and questioned at an airport for the second time in a month on Wednesday as he tried to board a flight from Washington, D.C. to Fort Lauderdale.

Ali had been in Washington to speak with a congressional subcomittee about his experience on Feb. 7 when he and his mother flew into Fort Lauderdale after a trip to Jamaica. It’s a sad bit of irony that Ali would find himself detained again after speaking to Congress about the injustice of being held for having a Muslim name.

Ali Jr.’s attorney, Chris Mancini, told the Associated Press his client was detained for about 20 minutes and questioned by phone.

“None of this was happening Wednesday,” Mancini said. “Going to Washington obviously opened up a can of worms at DHS.”

Florida congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz tweeted out a picture with Ali Jr. stating her outrage to him being profiled yet again on a domestic flight.

