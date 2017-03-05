Myles Garrett’s Ridiculous 40 Time Should Lock Him In As The Top NFL Draft Pick

03.05.17 1 hour ago

NFL Network

Myles Garrett came into the NFL Combine as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick and after running the 40-yard dash on Sunday morning in Indianapolis, the defensive end standout from Texas A&M all but locked himself in to being taken by the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett, who measured in at 6’4, 272 pounds, ran an 4.64 for his 40 and might as well have walked out of Lucas Oil Stadium, Deion Sanders style, because no one really needs to see much more to confirm that he is indeed a physical freak worthy of the top pick.

To put Garrett’s time in perspective, that 4.64 was the best among all defensive linemen and was more than two-tenths better Derek Barnett from Tennessee, considered the other top 4-3 defensive end in the draft. Auburn stud defensive end Carl Lawson’s 4.67 is the next-fastest time among the top prospects, while Jonathan Allen (more an interior lineman than edge rusher) ran a 5.0 flat.

Around The Web

TAGSMyles GarrettNFL COMBINENFL DRAFT
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP