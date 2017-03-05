NFL Network

Myles Garrett came into the NFL Combine as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick and after running the 40-yard dash on Sunday morning in Indianapolis, the defensive end standout from Texas A&M all but locked himself in to being taken by the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett, who measured in at 6’4, 272 pounds, ran an 4.64 for his 40 and might as well have walked out of Lucas Oil Stadium, Deion Sanders style, because no one really needs to see much more to confirm that he is indeed a physical freak worthy of the top pick.

To put Garrett’s time in perspective, that 4.64 was the best among all defensive linemen and was more than two-tenths better Derek Barnett from Tennessee, considered the other top 4-3 defensive end in the draft. Auburn stud defensive end Carl Lawson’s 4.67 is the next-fastest time among the top prospects, while Jonathan Allen (more an interior lineman than edge rusher) ran a 5.0 flat.