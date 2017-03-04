Roger Goodell Vs. Tom Brady

Myles Garrett Will Apologize To The Browns For Begging The Cowboys To Trade Up For Him

#NFL
03.04.17

As of right now, it seems like the Cleveland Browns will take Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Garrett is a freak of nature at defensive end who went to Texas A&M and spent his college career terrorizing opposing offenses.

Garrett is also a native of Arlington, Texas, so you can probably guess that he’s a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. He’s such a big Cowboys fan that he thought it would be a good idea to publicly ask for Jerry Jones to trade up to No. 1 so he can spend the start of his career in his hometown.

On Saturday, Garrett told reporters that he was going to apologize to the Browns when he has his sit down meeting with the organization at the NFL Combine.

#NFL
2017 NFL Draft CLEVELAND BROWNS DALLAS COWBOYS NFL
