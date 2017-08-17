Getty Image

INDIANAPOLIS — Elton Sawyer laughs. It’s all NASCAR’s Vice President of Officiating and Technical Inspection can do when I ask how much the inspection process has changed compared to what it was 10 years ago. “A lot,” he says while holding his phone in front of him, refreshing a program that offers live updates on the inspection status of all 40 cars in the field, and whether they’ve passed or failed at the five inspection sites behind the garages.

It’s a significant departure from the days when logs were kept by pen and paper. Don’t worry, they still are, just in case. A healthy distrust in digitizing everything completely remains in NASCAR. This is the sport started in the hills of Appalachia, when bootleggers and moonshiners got together to race their modified stock cars that were designed to out run and out maneuver police. Today’s NASCAR events would be unrecognizable, but the battle between the race teams and officials remains true to that original spirit, as engineers and mechanics look to out maneuver race officials to get every possible advantage they can out cars that have been standardized down to every 1/16th of an inch.

Sawyer doesn’t mind. He knows their job is to walk right up to that line and see if they can edge ever so slightly across it. In a sport where a race can be decided by hundredths of a second, each extra bit of downforce, horsepower, or aerodynamic slippage a car can create makes a difference. His job, and NASCAR’s team of inspection officials, is to keep them inside those boundaries, with an array of tools to measure every aspect of the car in as efficient a manner as possible that is ever changing.

At the five inspection points all 40 cars go through on race day, every detail of the car is looked at to ensure no tomfoolery has taken place in the garage. There are modules to measure the body and ensure it fits within the guidelines and even the LIS, a laser inspection station that measures the car’s chassis to ensure it matches, to 1/1000th of an inch, the chassis NASCAR was given prior to the car’s build.

Everything in NASCAR is changing.

Many of the sport’s iconic drivers of this past generation have begun to move on. Jeff Gordon is in the NBC Sports booth. Joining him next year will be Dale Earnhardt Jr., easily the most popular driver of the past two decades. Junior’s final Brickyard 400, much like many races of his final season, ended in disappointment as a crash led to an early exit. In the pits next to Dale Jr. for the Brickyard was another icon of NASCAR, the Tide Ride.

NASCAR is unique in what fans latch onto. Teams exist, like Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, but drivers and sponsors tend to mean much more to fans than a team. There are some sponsors that have been a part of NASCAR for generations, and their paint schemes are iconic and can gain loyalty like a driver, even if the man behind the wheel changes. The Tide car is one of those iconic paint schemes, with the bright orange unmistakable on the track.

Tide hasn’t been a regular sponsor in NASCAR for some time, but recently returned with Matt Kenseth on the No. 20 car for a three race run in 2017, to the delight of many. Tide’s re-introduction began at Darlington in 2016, when NASCAR paid homage to the iconic paint schemes of the past with a throwback night. However, even then – and in the three races Tide signed onto for the 2017 season – the effort to balance the past and present was evident in the car’s design.