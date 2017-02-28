Top 5 Best UFC Fighters

Boxing Promoters Are Trying To Buy Out Nate Diaz’s UFC Contract

After splitting a pair of fights with superstar Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz’s stock has never been higher. Unfortunately, he knows this as well, and is unwilling to step into the cage for less than a super mega payday … one the UFC isn’t willing to give him. That’s probably why we’re seeing a Diaz-less UFC 209 this coming March 4th. So what does he want, exactly? According to this recent video interview, he wants next against the winner of McGregor versus Mayweather.

“Everybody saying I’m sitting out and waiting but now they’re talking all this Mayweather-McGregor stuff,” he said. “I tried to get my boxing license with some boxing promoters trying to buy my contract from the UFC, and the UFC was not letting me go. But now they’re talking all this McGregor-Mayweather stuff. I don’t know how real or fake it is, but it sounds like it could [happen], who knows? Money talks. So all I know is I’m the only one with the credentials to fight both of these guys. They claim they’re the best in the world. Mayweather has been for years at boxing and McGregor, I just beat him twice and everybody forgets that.”

“So, I got winner, straight up. I’m in the right place to be doing it with all the best boxers in the world.”

