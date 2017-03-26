Conor McGregor Is The Definition Of A Champion

The UFC Unearthed Dramatic New Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Diaz/McGregor 2

03.26.17
The feud between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is one of the many reasons 2016 was one of the greatest years in MMA history. Despite plenty of juicy storylines, title changes, and history-making fights, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, fighting in a weight class neither really belonged in and for no reason other than pride, enthralled the combat sports world.

It doesn’t hurt that both men are some of the best mic workers in the business, but it was their two fights — epic* battles — that showed their hearts were at least as big as their mouths.

Now, FOX Sports and the UFC have gone back to the well, 13 months after Conor and Nate first met, for a behind-the-scenes look at UFC 202’s Diaz/McGregor 2. You’ll see the usual stuff — Conor McGregor talking about money, spending money, talking about spending money, but then you’ll hear the mic’d up cornermen, hear Nate and Conor give respect to each other (through indecipherable gibberish that closed captioning cannot translate) and remember that though all the sh*t talk,respect is had in the end. Conor and Nate prove that MMA truly is one of the best sports in the world.

*It’s important to note that “epic” is not used lightly here, and the author is aware of the overuse of the word but there are few other words that can be used to describe the warsNate Diaz and Conor McGregor had.

