Conor McGregor Is The Definition Of A Champion

Nate Diaz Thinks Conor McGregor Has A Chance At Beating Floyd Mayweather

#Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
03.10.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

A huge boxing superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is sure to make a lot of dollars if not much sense. While McGregor started his combat sports career training as a boxer, he’s never had a pro fight. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather is an Olympic bronze medalist, a five division world champion with a 49-0 record, and arguably the best boxer of all time. But there’s one guy who is giving Conor a chance, and it’s someone who’d know a little about both McGregor’s abilities and boxing at a high level: Nate Diaz.

“I think McGregor, he’s good and he’s got a good chance of making something happen in two or three rounds,” Diaz said, before getting more critical. “He’s got an amateur style, where he’s got the good movement and good punches for six, eight minutes. I would say he’s got a puncher’s chance, if anything. Anybody can be good for … six, seven minutes — anybody — and they all have that puncher’s chance. But [Floyd is] ready to go round after round and he’s gonna be a hard person to get a hold of, so it’s gonna be rough one.”

Giphy

Nate trains regularly with top boxers like Andre Ward, so if anyone knows what they bring to the table … and what McGregor brings … it’d be him.

(via The Washington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSboxingCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMMANATE DIAZUFC
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP