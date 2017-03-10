Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A huge boxing superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is sure to make a lot of dollars if not much sense. While McGregor started his combat sports career training as a boxer, he’s never had a pro fight. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather is an Olympic bronze medalist, a five division world champion with a 49-0 record, and arguably the best boxer of all time. But there’s one guy who is giving Conor a chance, and it’s someone who’d know a little about both McGregor’s abilities and boxing at a high level: Nate Diaz.

“I think McGregor, he’s good and he’s got a good chance of making something happen in two or three rounds,” Diaz said, before getting more critical. “He’s got an amateur style, where he’s got the good movement and good punches for six, eight minutes. I would say he’s got a puncher’s chance, if anything. Anybody can be good for … six, seven minutes — anybody — and they all have that puncher’s chance. But [Floyd is] ready to go round after round and he’s gonna be a hard person to get a hold of, so it’s gonna be rough one.”

Nate trains regularly with top boxers like Andre Ward, so if anyone knows what they bring to the table … and what McGregor brings … it’d be him.

