Nate Diaz Doesn’t Believe Conor McGregor Won A Single Round Against Floyd Mayweather

08.27.17 55 mins ago

When it comes to the boxing and MMA world, sometimes the grass really is greener on the other side. There’s Conor McGregor, who just added a zero to his typical UFC paycheck off his 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather. And then there’s Nate Diaz, who couldn’t even get a ticket from the UFC to watch his rival Conor McGregor fight in New York. For Mayweather vs. McGregor, Nate had full backstage access, and it seemed like he had a pretty good time.

There’s a bunch of photos of Diaz palling around with Floyd Mayweather following the fight. The two bonded over their mutual dislike of Conor McGregor in the months leading up to the fight’s announcement, and afterwards, Nate didn’t seem surprised that the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight went the way it did.

“I think it went how I thought it was going to go,” he told MMA Junkie after the main event.

Diaz was also caught on Twitter going further into his opinion on the fight with Showtime commentator Brendan Schaub, stating the only reason McGregor won the early rounds was because Mayweather wasn’t trying.

