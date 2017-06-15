Nate Diaz Takes A Potshot At Conor McGregor After The Floyd Mayweather Fight Announcement

06.15.17

The internet was on fire with reactions to the long rumored pipe dream Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight coming together, but our favorite response by a long shot had to be from Nate Diaz.

Diaz, if you’ll recall, became the first and only man to defeat Conor McGregor in the UFC (although Conor does have two other losses on his record from his days in the minor leagues). The two later rematched and went to a decision that McGregor won by the skin of his powerful sack.

Nate is currently sitting on the sidelines until another big money fight comes together for himself, but he doesn’t seem too concerned about the wait. Or McGregor and Mayweather tussling in the meantime.

It's gonna be a good fight for that #2 spot. 💯

A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on

“It’s gonna be a good fight for that #2 spot,” he wrote on Instagram.

Nate actually has something of a relationship with Floyd Mayweather as well. During the two year period where Conor and Floyd were sparring online, Mayweather called up Nate and featured him in a video where the two ripped on McGregor.

