Nate Diaz Wants $15 Million To Fight Tyron Woodley At UFC 219

Have you been wondering where the Diaz Brothers have been for the past year or so? The once prolific Nick and Nate made a couple million dollars off big fights with Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor respectively, and are now sitting on the sidelines waiting for another singular big money fight to come along. How big money does it have to be? For Nate Diaz, the number sits around $15 million.

“15 million easy,” Nate’s boxing coach Richard Perez told Submission Radio. “Easy. He’s a star right now. McGregor can’t even fight right now, he got suspended. And Woodley’s trying to fight everybody … I mean, he’s got the belt. So what? The belt don’t mean nothing anymore. It’s about who you’re fighting (if you want) to make the money.”

“Nathan is on top and he needs to get paid what he deserves,” Perez said. “People want to see him and he’s popular right now, just like McGregor. So why doesn’t UFC do it when they made big money on the show when Nathan fights and McGregor fights? Even if Nathan fights Woodley it’s going to be up there because of Nathan. So they’re gonna probably make, oh gosh, pay-per-view is going to be just out there because they’re curious on what Nathan’s going to do with Woodley. So they’re making big money, they’re pocketing a lot of it. You guys know it too.”