Nate Diaz Will Need $30 Million Or So To Fight Conor McGregor Again

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
08.31.17

While nothing is confirmed yet, the hot talk coming out of Mayweather vs. McGregor weekend is that Nate Diaz will be Conor McGregor’s next opponent. The two have a history together, with Nate choking Conor out in their first bout and Conor inching out a decision in their rematch. Both fights ended up breaking the UFC’s all-time records for biggest pay-per-view, so a third fight is a no-brainer.

Unfortunately for the UFC, Nate Diaz knows this, knows how much he deserves to make off of it, and he’s not willing to settle for any less than his fair share the third time around. Diaz’s boxing coach Richard Perez made that abundantly clear when he laid down, in very simple terms, what it will take to make Diaz sign on the dotted line for the trilogy fight.

“At least $20 to 30 million,” he told Submission Radio bluntly. “Come on. UFC’s making a whole lot of money, a whole lot of money and they’re pocketing it. They’re giving more to McGregor, so it’s not fair because it takes two in that ring to draw a crowd – I mean, a good two fighters.”

“It’s just like Mayweather when he fought Berto. It was not even sold out at all. It was embarrassing. It’s because that guy couldn’t draw a crowd. See, that’s what I’m saying, it’s the fighters that draw the crowd, and Nathan and McGregor, third one would be outstanding. Everyone knows that.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMMANATE DIAZUFC

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 hours ago
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP