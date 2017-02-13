YouTube/DerekSypniewski

This year’s Fed Cup, a major international women’s tennis tournament in which countries compete against each other, is being hosted by the United States Tennis Association in Hawaii. Among the countries competing is Germany, and prior to one of Germany’s matches, former opera singer Will Kimball performed the wrong verse of the national anthem.

This wasn’t simply a mix-up that can be easily overlooked, as Kimball performed the verse used by Nazi Germany that was cut from the song after World War II. That verse proclaims “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles, uber alles in der Welt” which translates to “Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world.”