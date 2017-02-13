A U.S. Singer Performed The Nazi Version Of The German Anthem Before A Match, And People Were Pissed

02.13.17 46 mins ago

YouTube/DerekSypniewski

This year’s Fed Cup, a major international women’s tennis tournament in which countries compete against each other, is being hosted by the United States Tennis Association in Hawaii. Among the countries competing is Germany, and prior to one of Germany’s matches, former opera singer Will Kimball performed the wrong verse of the national anthem.

This wasn’t simply a mix-up that can be easily overlooked, as Kimball performed the verse used by Nazi Germany that was cut from the song after World War II. That verse proclaims “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles, uber alles in der Welt” which translates to “Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world.”

Subscribe to UPROXX

TAGSGERMANYTENNIS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP