The NCAA Tournament is here. The time has come to fill out brackets and debate potential Cinderellas and plot strategies to shirk responsibilities on Thursday and Friday in a way that will create the least suspicion possible. (“Boss, bad news. Can’t make it to work. I have, uh … leprosy? Wait. Crap.”)

It’s always fun and always a whirlwind. I love it all dearly. But this year, I am only asking for one thing from the tournament. From God. From the universe. From whoever or whatever can make it happen.

Please — PLEASE — let this be the year a 16-seed finally upsets a 1-seed.

I want this so badly. So badly. You can’t even imagine how bad I want it. I have a two-pronged rooting strategy during March Madness: Part one involves rooting for the school I attended, because I gave them many thousands of dollars and the least they could do at this point is give me an NCAA title, especially after Villanova won last year, yes I went to Temple University and am bitter about Villanova’s recent success, shut up.

Part two is to root for chaos. As much chaos as possible, as often as possible. Upsets galore. All upsets. Burn it all down. I’ll be the one cackling inside the flames. And nothing would provide more chaos than a 16-seed beating a 1-seed for the first time ever. Think of the floor-storming. Think of the faces of the winning team. Think of the history being made.

(This two-pronged strategy does create an inevitable dilemma, though: If, some year, Temple earns a 1-seed, am I then required to root for the 16-seed to upset them? This has literally kept me up at night. I, I think it does. It is an honorable sacrifice I must make for the greater good. But I would prefer that it happen to anyone else. Especially Villanova.)

We’ve come close a few times. There were two two-point losses in 1989. Western Carolina missed a three-pointer for the win in 1996. The most recent close calls were in 2014, when Weber State lost to Arizona 68-59 (single digits!) and Coastal Carolina tied up their game against Virginia with about eight minutes left, only to lose 71-59. That one hurt so bad. I could taste it, as I now recall vividly after searching my Twitter history for “Coastal Carolina.”