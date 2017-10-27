Ndamukong Suh Grabbed Ryan Mallett By The Throat During Baltimore’s Blowout Win Over Miami

10.26.17


CBS

Ndamukong Suh has a reputation for dirty play. He’s one of the most talented defensive linemen in the league, but it seems like every time he does something good, it gets washed out because he did something in a fit of rage that actively tried to hurt an opposing player.

The latest example of Suh’s bad behavior came during Miami’s blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. At one point, Suh was standing face to face with Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett when he decided to try and get some messed up point across, apparently.

The two were jawing after Mallett wasn’t happy with Suh shoving him during a play. In response, Suh put out his left arm, grabbed Mallett by the throat, and pushed him backwards.

It’s completely inexplicable that anyone would think it’s ok to put their hands on the throat of an opposing football player, but for whatever reason, Suh thought it’d be a good idea to do this to Mallett. There’s no way to spin this as an accident or unintentional, and unless the league has a little known rule about choking someone being cool, Suh should expect a call from the league offices in the not too distant future.

