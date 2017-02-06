Fox

You’ll never believe this, but New England fans are not fond of Roger Goodell. After the Patriots came back to beat Atlanta in overtime, 34-28, Goodell had to owner Robert Kraft the Lombardi Trophy. It was a highly-anticipated moment, something that many football fans were interested to see no matter their fandom.

Patriots fans were especially stoked, because they finally got the chance to boo Goodell for the first time since Tom Brady was suspended for Deflategate. You can tell that New England fans had been waiting to do this for months, as a wall of sound nearly muted Goodell while he was trying to congratulate the champions.