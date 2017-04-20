Maybe this is the first very good example of why you should stick to sports.
The New England Patriots have been getting dragged for at least a year over their connections to Donald Trump, especially the fact that Tom Brady endorsed him and they consider each other friends. Then the Patriots won the Super Bowl, which meant a trip to the White House to visit Trump. And that meant Patriots players announcing they’d rather get their foot caught in a bear trap that do that.
So when the Patriots made the trip Wednesday, the focus was on who wasn’t in attendance, as this New York Times tweet will show.
Dave, I appreciate you standing tall for fake bullshit.
The New England Patriots:
“Making excuses for deflated numbers and camera angles since 2001.”
So when Bush was in Office, 36 players attended. When Trump was in office, 34. BUT…when Obama was in office 50 players attended. Glad we cleared that up.
Lol our president is the biggest fucking dork