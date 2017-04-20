Getty Image

Maybe this is the first very good example of why you should stick to sports.

The New England Patriots have been getting dragged for at least a year over their connections to Donald Trump, especially the fact that Tom Brady endorsed him and they consider each other friends. Then the Patriots won the Super Bowl, which meant a trip to the White House to visit Trump. And that meant Patriots players announcing they’d rather get their foot caught in a bear trap that do that.

So when the Patriots made the trip Wednesday, the focus was on who wasn’t in attendance, as this New York Times tweet will show.