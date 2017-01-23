Patriots Fans Trolled Roger Goodell With A ‘Where Is Roger?’ Chant During The AFC Title Game

01.22.17 27 mins ago

Much to the surprise of absolutely no one, Patriots fans decided to throw some shade towards Roger Goodell on Sunday night. Goodell wasn’t around to hear it – the commissioner decided to attend the NFC Championship Game between Atlanta and Green Bay earlier in the day – but if he was watching the game on television, he absolutely heard the message New England fans had for him.

During the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game, Patriots fans busted out a serious “Where is Roger?” chant. To many Patriots fans, Goodell skipping out on the game was proof that he wanted to avoid having to go to Foxboro and face the team that was at the center of the Deflategate scandal. In fact, Goodell missed out on New England’s banner-raising ceremony in 2015, which led to fans in the stadium using the same chant.

Sure, we’re past Deflategate, and it’s still something that makes everyone roll their eyes whenever it comes up in conversation. But apparently, the organization’s fans really want to get the opportunity to boo Goodell in person. At the very least, they’ll get to watch Goodell hand the Patriots the Lombardi Trophy if the team makes it to the Super Bowl and takes down the Falcons, which will probably go over well among New England fans.

(Via BroBible)

