The New England Patriots have won their fifth Super Bowl. Considering that they were down 28-3 at one point in the second half, that statement is completely absurd. But somehow, New England came back from the dead to win Super Bowl LI, 34-28.
The game-winner came after the Patriots marched down the field in overtime. While New England was knocking on the goal line, Tom Brady threw a pitch to James White, who scampered into the end zone to give the Patriots another Lombardi Trophy. The Falcons looked like they got there in enough to stuff White, but he powered his way into the end zone to cap off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.
Once the game got into overtime, the Patriots got the ball and started to march down the field. The team got down onto the goal line because of a pass interference that kept Martellus Bennett from catching a pass that very well could have gone for six.
Wew, crazy game🔥🔥🔥
Crying Jordan time in Atlanta
The boos for Goodell are so beautiful.
The offensive coordinator really deserves a large chunk of the blame for the questionable calls during the fourth quarter. In particular, the third-and-one pass play call, while up sixteen, that resulted in the strip sack of Ryan. A simple run play, while not necessarily insuring a first down, would have taken fifty more seconds off the clock and even if it resulted in a punt, would have given the Patriots far worse field postion; not to mention way less momentum. The second-and-eleven pass play call, while up eight, and on the twenty three yard-line was awful as well. It was clear New England had the momentum at the time but the Falcons had managed to get themselves into field goal position. Literally taking two straight knees and milking a minute and a half off the clock and getting the field goal would have made it nearly impossible for the Patriots to complete their comeback, but instead they call a shotgun pass and Matt Ryan takes another bad sack. Then another pass play that resulted in a holding penalty, then an imcomplete pass, then a punt! That entire sequence took twenty-six seconds off the clock and at least three points off the scoreboard for the Falcons. Simply awful.