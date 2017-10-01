The Jets Wasted A Converted Fake Punt On 4th-And-21 By Missing A Field Goal

#New York Jets #NFL
10.01.17 13 mins ago

Getty Image

The New York Jets aren’t as much a football team as they are a test of loyalty. They are a group of athletes that will do something cool every once in a blue moon, but for the most part, they’re just really bad and make their fans angry.

That is the best way to explain what happened to the Jets on Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars. New York faced a 4th-and-21 with the ball on their 47-yard line late in the second quarter while the game was tied at 10. Since there were 22 seconds left, it seemed like New York was going to boot it down the field and get into the locker room with the score deadlocked.

But the Jets called for a fake punt and had their punter, Lachlan Edwards, toss a pass to Marcus Williams, who is a cornerback. Somehow, it worked out, and the team got a first down, even if things got a little hairy just before the first down marker when Williams ran into a teammate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Jets#NFL
TAGSNEW YORK JETSNFL

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 2 days ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP