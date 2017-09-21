A New York Radio Host Lost His Mind On Stats Nerds Ruining Football With Numbers

09.21.17 44 mins ago

Twitter/@alexfan590

Whenever analytics begin breaking into the mainstream of a sport’s fandom, there’s significant pushback. Eventually, new stats become part of the lexicon, but there will always be some portion of the sport’s fans that will never accept them and rage against the nerds that are ruining the experience of watching the games with their numbers.

In baseball, the process is almost over, as advanced analytics are simply part of the game now. In basketball, advanced stats still get under the skin of many, especially former players, and the battle between numbers and the eye test rages on.

However, there’s no sport in which analytics are newer to the common fan than football. Football fans would rather talk about someone’s grit and determination than their sack rate, so it should come as no surprise that the pushback from old school football fans to new stats is more aggressive than anywhere else. The perfect example of this came from New York radio show host Don La Greca, who ranted for a good two minutes on the Michael Kay Show on Wednesday about stats nerds ruining football and how he didn’t need stats to tell him the Giants’ offensive line sucks.

TAGSNEW YORK GIANTSNFL

