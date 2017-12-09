Getty Image

The middle of the New York Yankees’ lineup was scary last season, as the 1-2 punch of Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez was among the best in the league. Early on Saturday morning, the heart of the order somehow became exponentially more terrifying, as the Yankees have reportedly agreed to a deal with the Miami Marlins that will send reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the Bronx.

There were plenty of reports on the two sides working on a way to move Stanton and his gaudy contract to New York, and news of the deal being reached was broken by Jon Heyman.

sources: yankees and marlins have a deal for giancarlo stanton — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean anything yet. As Jon Morosi pointed out, the ball is currently in Stanton’s court. The 28-year-old slugger has a full no-trade clause and can veto any deal, which he did earlier this week when the Marlins reportedly made deals with the Giants and Cardinals.