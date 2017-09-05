Getty Image

Another NFL season is upon us, and with it comes a familiar question: Will anybody be able to really slow down the New England Patriots? As long as Tom Brady is playing quarterback and Bill Belichick is coaching, it’s tough to say yes to that question. This year’s Patriots are trying to be the first team in over a decade to repeat as Super Bowl Champs. Who was the last team to do that? The Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

When looking at the American Football Conference this year, I think the Patriots stand alone at the top of the conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers right on their tails. Everybody else is a level below those two teams that met in the AFC Championship last year. There could be some surprises like the Oakland Raiders last year, but I feel like the AFC is predictable this year.

For each team, I will also have a “Fantasy Spin” paragraph highlighting a key player or a few of them just to give my take as a degenerate fantasy player. I’ve been doing fantasy football for over 20 years (I commish a league in year 19), did seven drafts this year (still time to do more!) and also compete on Fanduel and Draftkings heavily. If anything, it only adds to my passion for the game that I love, even though my LA Rams are terrible.