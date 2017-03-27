The Worst NFL Contracts Ever

Bears Cornerback Deiondre Hall Was Arrested And Tasered After Spitting In The Face Of Police Officers

03.26.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Bears and Packers are supposed to be mortal enemies, but sometimes, it seems like old teammates have to go out and get in trouble together. That’s what happened in Cedar Falls, Iowa Sunday morning when Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall and Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested after an incident at a bar.

According to reports from the Chicago Sun-Times, Hall was belligerent and “flailing his arms and yelling profanity at bar staff and patrons” at Sharkey’s Funhouse, an 18 and older bar, before being taken from the establishment by police.

The Sun-Times also reported that police officers said Hall smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was slurring his speech. He was cited on three misdemeanors: “Interference with official acts, public intoxication and disorderly conduct for fighting” after refusing to enter the police car or be handcuffed. The kicker: Hall spat in the face of the police officers trying to deal with him.

Dorleant was charged with “alleged interference.”

Both Northern Iowa players were unable to be reached for comment, but as usual, the Bears lost far more than the Packers. The Bears drafted Hall with the 29th pick of the 4th round in the 2016 draft, but the rookie was limited to 8 games after being hobbled by an ankle injury. Dorleant was signed as an undrafted free agent and barely played for The Pack.

The Bears have been relatively notorious for punishing their players for infractions against the law. We’ll see in the coming days how the McCaskeys deal with one of their players that was supposed to see a decent amount of play time this season.

(Via Chicago Sun-Times)

