Soldiers Abroad Might Miss The NFC And AFC Championship Games Due To The Government Shutdown

01.20.18 8 hours ago

For the first time ever, the US government has been shut down under a single party. For their part, the GOP and the White House has responded by blaming “loser obstructionist” Democrats, despite holding a majority in the House of Representatives, the Senate, and White House, all while having members of their own party vote against a spending bill that would keep the government operating.

The shutdown keeps the paychecks of the lawmakers flowing, but government workers and members of the military will forego pay until a spending bill is passed, when they will receive retroactive paychecks.

Beyond getting servicemembers paid, the shutdown also affects multiple government programs for the men and women overseas, such as the Armed Forces Network, which is currently offline. This means Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Eagles and the Vikings and the AFC championship game between the Jaguars and the Patriots may not be seen.

The White House has, expectedly, come out to pressure the Democrats to get something done despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejecting military pay protection at the 11th hour before the entire government essentially went dark.

