Think about what you were doing when you got out of school. You maybe had an internship. You lived at home for while. Or you were one of the lucky ones with a job awaiting you that you could slide right into and get comfortable.

Now think about those in the purgatory of finishing their college football career and waiting for the NFL Draft. There’s a lot that goes into it, every tiny moment potentially having an impact on where they’ll live, how much they’ll earn, and their ultimate future in a sport that doesn’t leave a lot of room for error.

From picking an agent and lining up interviews with teams to workouts and nutrition, these months can be lonely and taxing on prospects. But we got a better sense of what it’s like in this week’s podcast from Michigan State quarterback Tyler O’Connor, UConn wide receiver Noel Thomas, and Rutgers safety Anthony Cioffi, who were open and honest about the steps they’re taking to live their dream

Among other things, we discussed: