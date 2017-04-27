The NFL Draft Style Guide, As Told By This Year’s Top Prospects

Getty Image

Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft in Philadelphia will be the culmination of a long journey for 32 prospects, fulfilling their dreams of becoming a professional football player. These are dreams that started back as children, throwing the football around in the yard or the park with friends, and continued to grow more possible as they moved through the ranks of Pop Warner to high school to college ball.

For the 22 that accepted invites to come to Philadelphia, they’re on the precipice of hearing their name called and walking out onto the stage to make their first appearance as a member of their new NFL team. It will be a moment they’ve all been waiting for, but on one of the biggest nights of their lives, when the whole football world is watching, they have to make sure they’re looking their best for the moment.

Draft night fashion and style has become as big a part of the draft week process as anything for these prospects. These pictures of them on stage, holding up their new jersey, will be something they will want to keep forever and will be their first impression on their team’s fanbase, so they want to make sure they’re looking right, from head to toe. With team interviews and workouts pretty much over, draft week is all about media obligations and fine-tuning their look for Thursday.

This is something they take very seriously, and they don’t take the decision of what suit to wear lightly. The suit is where it all starts, and if you miss with that, you’ll be looking back at draft pictures for the rest of your life shaking your head. For former LSU running back Leonard Fournette, as of Monday, he was still weighing his options for his draft night suit. By Wednesday, most guys have their suit picked out but they don’t like to give much away.

Draft fashion is a game of showmanship, and you can’t let your hand be known ahead of time, because someone might try to one-up you or steal an idea. This is how you can tell who will be stepping out in something that pushes the boundaries a bit — even when they say it won’t be “flashy.” Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and LSU safety Jamal Adams (a projected top-5 pick) insist that they’ll be dressed in something not too over the top, but offering a balance between flash and classic style.

“No no no, I wouldn’t say flashy,” Adams said after insisting he couldn’t give me a hint. “I would just say classy with a pop. Yeah I’m not really flashy, but I like to have a little pop to be a little different. It’s definitely a standout suit, but again, everybody’s gonna be dressed well and everybody’s gonna have a smile on their face.”