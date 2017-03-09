Getty Image

NFL free agency began on Thursday afternoon and the craziness got going early, as teams tossed money around trying to land roster upgrades. Some teams with significant cap room, like the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, have been more active than others to start free agency, but all 32 teams will be looking for extra help on Thursday.

Our tracker will keep you up to date on all the latest signings as they happen, with each move broken down by team. There will also be some trades, like the Cleveland Browns eating Brock Osweiler’s massive contract from the Texans in order to land a second-round pick, and for significant ones we will note them as well. Enjoy free agency, best of luck to your team and here’s to hoping they don’t screw everything up!

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona is signing former 49ers kicker Phil Dawson, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Antoine Bethea just confirmed to me directly that he s going to #Cardinals on a 3-year deal. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2017

Atlanta Falcons

The #Falcons gave DL Jack Crawford a 3-year deal worth $10.3M, with $3.75M in year 1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens and former Cardinals S Tony Jefferson reached agreement on a four-year, $36 million deal, per sources. Jefferson teams with Weddle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Buffalo Bills

The #Bills are giving Micah Hyde $30M over 5 years, source said. $32.5M max. $14M guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

RECAP! We've agreed to terms with:

S Micah Hyde

K Stephen Hauschka

FB Pat DiMarco

OL Vlad Ducasse

S Jordan Poyerhttps://t.co/AZudIbB87U pic.twitter.com/OyrG5WLU11 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 9, 2017

Carolina Panthers