Getty Image

The biggest drama in the NFL in mid-November has nothing to do with what’s happening on the field in divisional races for playoff position, but between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. From rumors that Jones was the impetus behind Papa John’s ripping the league for handling of protests during the anthem to Jones’ anger with Goodell’s handling of Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, their feud has many (at times strange) layers.

The ongoing battle between Jones and Goodell over the latter’s contract extension has escalated tremendously in recent weeks, with the threat of potential legal battles on the horizon. Jones threatened to sue the league and the owners on the compensation committee after hiring Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer David Boies.

In response, there was a report that owners were looking into what their possible options were for retaliation should Jones continue his efforts to stall Goodell’s extension. The most severe of those is an NFL rule that provides the opportunity for the other 31 owners to vote to force him to sell, should his conduct be deemed so detrimental to the league that a $500,000 maximum fine isn’t worthy enough.