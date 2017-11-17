The NFL’s Biggest Problem Is Still The NFL

#Roger Goodell #NFL
11.17.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

“It is no easy task to so modify the rules as to stamp out the evils and make (football) safer, while retaining the tactical beauties and the essential features of the game.”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? The sort of thing we’ve grown accustomed to, these days, as the most popular sport in America, and a National Football League that has grown into a multi-billion dollar business, grapples with an inability to keep its star players on the field, a full-blown brain injury crisis, and a growing fear that the next generation will shy away from the gridiron in favor of safer options.

Except that, well, this isn’t actually a contemporary quote. Far from it, in fact. The passage above was actually printed in the New York Daily Tribune, more than a century ago, in December of 1905, as a committee of collegiate officials, at the urging of President Theodore Roosevelt, set out to reform a game that had become so brutal in its vicious, close quarters, rugby-like scrums, that dozens of players had been killed in college competition in the last few years.

All of which is to take notice of two things, really. One is that football has survived, and even thrived, despite the violence inherent in the game, for more than a century now.

But the second is that – even after more than 100 years of competition – the problem has never really been solved either.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Roger Goodell#NFL
TAGSJERRY JONESNFLroger goodell

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP