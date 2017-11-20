The NFL Will Continue To Play Games In Mexico City Through 2021

#NFL
11.20.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The NFL is trying its hardest to expand outside of the United States by playing games in other countries. The league has most notably played games in London every year for the last decade, but since 2016, it has tried to bring the sport to Mexico City by playing games at Estadio Azteca.

This happened on Sunday afternoon, as the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders squared off with the Patriots coming out on top, 33-8. But the biggest news to come out of the final game outside of the United States this year happened before kickoff, when it was announced that the league will keep hosting games in Mexico City for the foreseeable future.

The NFL put out a joint statement with Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism about the future of the game, which will take place through 2021.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSMEXICO CITYNFL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP