Getty Image

The NFL’s second franchise in Los Angeles looks like it was a mistake from the start, and it seems like the NFL might cut its losses on the endeavor before they cause too much damage to the Chargers franchise.

Reports swirled on Friday that the league is seriously considering moving the Chargers back to San Diego after the team’s first home game was a sparsely-attended disaster.

A report from NFL writer Don Banks hit the Internet on Friday after he appeared on a radio program and speculated that the NFL might try to put the Chargers toothpaste back in the tube that is Qualcomm Stadium.