NFL Owners May Consider Invoking A Rule To Force Jerry Jones To Sell The Cowboys

#Roger Goodell #Dallas Cowboys #NFL
11.13.17 2 hours ago 10 Comments

Getty Image

The ongoing drama between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has spilled over into extension talks for the latter. While Jones remains upset about the handling of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension for an alleged domestic assault, he has stalled a contract extension for Goodell.

Most recently, Jones hired David Boies, famously (or, infamously) the lawyer for Harvey Weinstein, as he looks to add continued pressure to the compensation committee, threatening to sue the league and the six owners on the committee should they follow through with extension discussions. The most recent report from Sunday morning was that the committee would hold a conference call on Monday to discuss the extension and Goodell’s counterproposal (which is reportedly absurd), without Jones, who wasn’t on the committee but forced his way into calls.

Should Jones look to proceed with his lawsuit as threatened, it would create a very tense and hostile dynamic between he and the other owners, which begs the question of what power can they have as a group to halt him from following through.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Roger Goodell#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSJERRY JONESNFLroger goodell

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP