The ongoing drama between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has spilled over into extension talks for the latter. While Jones remains upset about the handling of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension for an alleged domestic assault, he has stalled a contract extension for Goodell.
Most recently, Jones hired David Boies, famously (or, infamously) the lawyer for Harvey Weinstein, as he looks to add continued pressure to the compensation committee, threatening to sue the league and the six owners on the committee should they follow through with extension discussions. The most recent report from Sunday morning was that the committee would hold a conference call on Monday to discuss the extension and Goodell’s counterproposal (which is reportedly absurd), without Jones, who wasn’t on the committee but forced his way into calls.
Should Jones look to proceed with his lawsuit as threatened, it would create a very tense and hostile dynamic between he and the other owners, which begs the question of what power can they have as a group to halt him from following through.
Doooooo eeeeeeeet.
Never going to happen. Ever. Ever!
isnt Jones deep down the list of NFL owners that need to sell the team? lets start with the Chargers and Browns
HAHAHAHA – what a joke of an article, a joke of trying to institute a rule that will never feasibly happen…. yeah, get rid of the one guy standing up for principle ? yeah, makes total sense. Pretty sure Goodell gets booed at everything he does.
What fucking principle is Jerry Jones standing up for?
Goddell’s iob is to get booed. The owners pay Goddell so people hate him more than they hate the owners.
How is defending a domestic abuser “standing up for principle”?
This is simply a dick measuring contest in response to Jerry saying he will sue the league and the other owners respond by saying they can make him sell his franchise. This is all going to go nowhere, and Goodell will get his extension, as he should.
Another “journalist” trying to create news rather than report on it. Such bullshit, fake, nonsense.
This can never happen. If he was about to make a move to buy ALL the teams, then yes stop him. He’ll be fine. This article is all about politics.