Donald Trump targeted NFL players and the protests sparked by Colin Kaepernick on Friday night during a rally in Alabama in support of Alabama senator Luther Strange. During the divisive rally, Trump referred to Kaepernick and any other player who “disrespects our flag” as a “son of a bitch” and said that they should be fired. The response online was swift and angry, with several pointing out that the president shared a tougher stance on citizens silently protesting than he did for the Nazis that descended on Charlottesville.

Read the transcript from Trump's racist rant on Black players in the NFL. It's WAY worse than I thought. pic.twitter.com/WbbUEZvVgr — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 23, 2017

As Shaun King pointed out after the rally closed, the NFLPA and NFL both responded to the comments from the president and were joined by several current and former NFL players condemning Trump.

I just spoke to the @NFLPA. They are going to respond to this foolishness from Trump. Players are FURIOUS. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 23, 2017

Roger Goodell condemned the president’s comments by saying the NFL and its players are at their best when they “create a sense of unity” and called the president’s comments “divisive” and demonstrating a “lack of respect for the NFL, our great game, and all of our players”:

New NFL statement pic.twitter.com/XHPgVvPPfH — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 23, 2017

Prior to the NFL’s official statement, the NFL Players Association also condemned the president’s comments by standing by the players for their rights and safety: