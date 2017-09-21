NFL Players Want Roger Goodell To Publicly Support Their Activism Like The NBA Does For Its Players

09.21.17

Getty Image

Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA president Michelle Roberts wrote a co-sponsored letter to players encouraging them to continue speaking out on social issues and encouraging their activism off the court. This came in the wake of a number of players, including stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, speaking out against Donald Trump and his policies.

The NBA’s response to player activism came in stark contrast to the NFL’s handling of similar issues, as players have launched numerous protests and spoken out against social and racial inequality, only to find themselves seemingly on an island rather than garnering support from the league.

Players in the NFL took notice of the NBA’s public support of its athletes and four of them — Michael Bennett, Anquan Boldin, Malcolm Jenkins, and Torrey Smith — penned a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell calling for him to take a step forward in support of his players as they campaign for racial equality and more.

