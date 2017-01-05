EA Sports

The Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs kicks off this weekend with a slate of four games ranging from hilarious (Raiders at Texans) to predictable (Dolphins at Steelers, Lions at Seahawks) to this should probably be taking place in a later round (Giants at Packers.) Needless to say, it’s not the most thrilling Wild Card round we’ve ever seen, which opens the door for Madden 17 to inject a little bit of excitement to what has felt like a down year in the NFL.

I’m going to refrain from offering opinions about all of the things wrong with the NFL in a post that ultimately boils down to a meant-for-fun Madden 17 simulation of the 2017 NFL playoffs, but in an effort to sell you on this concept I will say that there is no way the real NFL Playoffs match the absurdity Madden 17 is predicting in the simulation you are about to read. It goes places we’ve never been.

Most NFL pundits are predicting a very obvious New England Patriots run to the Super Bowl vs. a weak, injured AFC. The NFC is a lot less predictable, but Vegas still has the No. 1 seed Dallas Cowboys as favorites, with a lot of money pouring into sportsbooks everywhere on the red hot Green Bay Packers.

Madden 17, though, cares not for your predictions, pundits. Madden 17 cares not for your odds, Vegas. Madden 17 marches to its own beat, and boy did Madden march.

Without further ado – here’s how Madden 17 is predicting the 2017 NFL Playoffs will go down. Buckle up, it’s a doozy.